Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 25,300 Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 139.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Verso were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verso by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Verso by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.88. Verso Corp has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.24 million. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, analysts predict that Verso Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

