Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,445 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $25,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTX. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

