Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 104.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,257 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,892 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,681 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $3,001,000. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 322,219 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,814,000 after buying an additional 89,448 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 122,854 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $6.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.04. 6,037,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,579,920. The company has a market cap of $1,138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

