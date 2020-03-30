Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is National Pension Service’s 2nd Largest Position

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,089,738 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 473,623 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.5% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Microsoft worth $1,275,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,023,000. Laffer Investments grew its position in Microsoft by 18,058.7% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 8,353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.42.

MSFT traded up $8.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.76. 1,533,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,579,920. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.98. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

