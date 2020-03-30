Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

MRBK stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Meridian Bank has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bank will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Meridian Bank worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

