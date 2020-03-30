Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,235 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $316,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,760 shares of company stock worth $2,244,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 35,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,739. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

