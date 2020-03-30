Mason Street Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,578 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,824 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

NYSE LUV opened at $35.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.