Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 614 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,951,000 after purchasing an additional 595,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,675,000 after purchasing an additional 109,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,310,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,293,000 after purchasing an additional 183,455 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

In other news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

