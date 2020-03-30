Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 384 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.64.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.