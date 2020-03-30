Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 850 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of CyrusOne worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $7,330,050. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

