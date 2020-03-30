Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 758 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SON. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of SON traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.85. 1,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.