Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 1,056.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the third quarter valued at $265,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cable One by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 31.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total value of $836,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,241.96 per share, with a total value of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,651.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,467.37 on Monday. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $974.03 and a one year high of $1,830.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,569.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,479.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.34 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,555.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

