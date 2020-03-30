Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $68.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

