Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 1,603 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,191,000 after buying an additional 3,737,796 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $156,614,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,944,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,051,000 after buying an additional 345,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,686.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $68,529.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,867.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Shares of PK traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,806. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.