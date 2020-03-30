Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 13,999 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,212 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 762,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,762,000 after purchasing an additional 574,659 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 459,810 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,122,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,518,000 after acquiring an additional 391,127 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PB opened at $48.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. Insiders have bought 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

