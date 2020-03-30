Mason Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,430,000 after buying an additional 223,491 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $49.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.65.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

