Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter worth about $216,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,350,000 after purchasing an additional 218,678 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $7,333,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $8.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.01. 860,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average is $109.86.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WWD shares. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

