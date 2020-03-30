Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

NYSE:CRL opened at $126.23 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.05. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,221,839.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,931.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.