Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,939. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.