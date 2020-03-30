Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $795,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,621 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 107,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 313.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,555.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

