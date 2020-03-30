Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,634 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $112,786,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $60,548,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 397,359 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.87.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.