Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 698,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $4,075,196 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.04. 62,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,737,587. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $143.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

