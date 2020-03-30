Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.44. The stock had a trading volume of 118,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,457. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $111.71 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.18.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

