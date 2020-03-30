Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.87. 11,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.07. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

