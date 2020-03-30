Mason Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,595 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of TCF Financial worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TCF Financial by 679.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,389,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,829,000 after buying an additional 510,987 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after buying an additional 43,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after buying an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,153,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000,000 after buying an additional 316,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TCF opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

