Mason Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

NYSE O traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.75. 292,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,537. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

