Mason Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $363.01 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.86 and a 200 day moving average of $551.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Vertical Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $571.57.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

