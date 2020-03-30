Mason Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sabre worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 586.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,655.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SABR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,317,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.68 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.