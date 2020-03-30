Mason Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $153,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $135.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.48. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

