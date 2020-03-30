Mason Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Lumentum worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $705,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lumentum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $71.92. 93,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -898.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.68.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

