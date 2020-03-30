Mason Street Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Ciena worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,177,931,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,578,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ciena by 23,228,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 464,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 464,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,139,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,349,000 after acquiring an additional 445,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 88,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,979. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $179,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $83,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,481 shares of company stock worth $1,801,746. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. ValuEngine raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

