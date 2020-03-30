Mason Street Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.33. 5,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,119. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.36. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

