Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 639 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $6,410,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Twitter by 2,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 77,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.81. 1,035,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,011,244. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twitter to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global lowered shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $270,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

