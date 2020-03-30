Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 624 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $689,740. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 710,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,069,604. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.76.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

