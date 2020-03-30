Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 526,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,701,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,179,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,191,000 after buying an additional 96,990 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.75. 453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

