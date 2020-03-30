Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 1,010 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,525,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,325,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,061,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $240,921,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CDK Global by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,545,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,493,000 after buying an additional 602,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

CDK Global stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.39. 45,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,302. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

