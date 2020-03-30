Mason Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ITT worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ITT by 332.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,605,000 after purchasing an additional 484,877 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of ITT by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 33,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of ITT by 373.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 66,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,616. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

