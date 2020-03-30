Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Up 29.9% in March

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,200 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 27th total of 952,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,428,254.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,254.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,429 shares of company stock worth $18,110,381. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.05. 3,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,359. Masimo has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $187.85. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.52.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

