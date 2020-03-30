Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $205.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Martin Marietta have outperformed its industry in the past year. This outperformance is likely to continue going forward, courtesy of strong 2019 results, higher shipments, strong pricing and cost-management efforts. Notably, the company provided strong guidance for 2020, given strong past quarters’ results and attractive underlying market fundamentals. The company is well positioned for the upcoming periods on the back of its strong pipeline of large multi-year energy projects, and improving residential, non-residential, and public construction demand trends. Its strength on acquisitions and divestitures is also encouraging. However, adverse weather conditions and rising costs raise concern. Also, 2020 earnings estimates have been trending downward over the past 30 days, reflecting concern for the company.”

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a hold rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.80.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.08. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.