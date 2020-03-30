Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Holdings in MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,267 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of MiX Telematics worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 52,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the period. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. First Analysis downgraded MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NYSE MIXT opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Ltd – will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

MiX Telematics Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

