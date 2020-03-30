Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,859 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

In related news, insider Huntley Garriott purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,860.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.