Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.05% of Franklin Covey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FC shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

FC stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $207.59 million, a PE ratio of -750.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

