Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $220,000 Position in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,360,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,693,000.

NASDAQ:EQX opened at $6.54 on Monday. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold Cp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

