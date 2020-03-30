Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $202,000 Position in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Cadiz at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cadiz by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 329,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cadiz by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadiz by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cadiz by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadiz news, Director Geoffrey T. Grant sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $98,746.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,272.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

CDZI opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. Cadiz Inc has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

