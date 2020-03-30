Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $176,000 Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth $273,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 355,211 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,416,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after buying an additional 733,290 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERS opened at $4.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $702.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,583.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,515.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $387,759.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,855 shares of company stock worth $674,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

