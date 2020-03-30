Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 420,094 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,094 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,610,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,899 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,781,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,798,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 4,025.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 442,193 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Taccone acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of EAF opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

