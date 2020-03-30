Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 1,085 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in GATX were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,773,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 161,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GATX opened at $58.43 on Monday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.47.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

