Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,046 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CIT Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIT opened at $17.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

In related news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

