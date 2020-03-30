Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 7,702 Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $4,337,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,690,000 after buying an additional 41,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,458,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAL opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Caleres Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $235.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caleres has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

