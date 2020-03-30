Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 6,626 Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 766.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 205,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HCCI opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $383.59 million, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $138.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.54 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.